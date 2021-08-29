Morgan Stanley Acquires 44,293 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Envista worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Envista by 2,886.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Envista by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 14,654 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $644,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,350. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NVST stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

