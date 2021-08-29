Morgan Stanley Downgrades National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) to Equal Weight

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66. National Vision has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in National Vision by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

