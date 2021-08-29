Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the July 29th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE:EDD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. 159,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,550. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1013 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.