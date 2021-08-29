Morgan Stanley Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $3,454,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 3,259.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

SOHU stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $900.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Sohu.com Limited has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

