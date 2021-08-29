Morgan Stanley Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 55,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 36,227 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

FIDU opened at $55.38 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.