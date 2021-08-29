Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 102.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 448.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,825,798.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,095,972 shares of company stock worth $10,808,709. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of VLDR opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.93. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

