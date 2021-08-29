Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Triumph Bancorp worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $84.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBK shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.