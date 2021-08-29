Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

