Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.81. 748,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $149.81 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

