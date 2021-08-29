Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Omnicell by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $2,126,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL opened at $158.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 122.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

