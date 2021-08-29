Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEURV. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €299.00 ($351.76) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €275.50 ($324.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.