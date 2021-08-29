MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MVPT remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Friday. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,916. MVP has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Get MVP alerts:

About MVP

MVP Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of online travel services. It is a registered seller of travel, and has vendor agreements with the travel companies, including Carnival Cruises Lines, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Apple Vacations, FunJet Vacations, Hilton, Hyatt, Hertz, Avis, United Airlines Vacat1ions, Air Canada and Westjet.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for MVP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.