MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MVPT remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Friday. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,916. MVP has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64.
About MVP
