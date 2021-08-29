National Bank Financial Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$149.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$149.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$141.15.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$126.94 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$75.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.62.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8140908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.