National Bank Financial Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28.

Several other research firms have also commented on RY. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of RY stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after acquiring an additional 714,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after buying an additional 597,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

