National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 28.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 219.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in National Grid by 85.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NGG opened at $64.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

