National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after buying an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,865,000 after buying an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,337,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,254,000 after buying an additional 360,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

