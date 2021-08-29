NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Up 76.3% in August

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the July 29th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,397.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut NEC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS:NIPNF opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41. NEC has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

