Neil Lawrence Underwood Sells 16,000 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $977,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

