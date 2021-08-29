Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Up 100.9% in August

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the July 29th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,778.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF remained flat at $$96.30 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

NEMTF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

