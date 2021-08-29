NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of NTAP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 749.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 90,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

