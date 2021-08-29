Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $8.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $558.92. 3,252,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

