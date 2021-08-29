Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the July 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NWITY remained flat at $$5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,948. Network International has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

