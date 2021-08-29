New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 287.0% from the July 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NMTLF opened at $0.09 on Friday. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09.
About New Age Metals
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.