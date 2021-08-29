New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 287.0% from the July 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NMTLF opened at $0.09 on Friday. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium.

