New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 29,799 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after buying an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,019,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after buying an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,574,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.63 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

