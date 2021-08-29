New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 392,065 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 152.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.62% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 11.7% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of -2.12. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNR. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

