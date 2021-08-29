New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,153 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Choice Hotels International worth $15,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,987 shares of company stock worth $1,784,408 over the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHH opened at $121.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

