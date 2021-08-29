New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.34% of TTEC worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TTEC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TTEC by 134.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $644,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,600 shares of company stock worth $6,807,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

