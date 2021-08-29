New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $18,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AtriCure by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after acquiring an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AtriCure by 29.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after acquiring an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

