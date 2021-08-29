NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.41 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.