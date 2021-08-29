NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100,496 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of NIKE worth $325,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 7,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 34,818 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $167.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

