Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.180-$27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.77. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. cut Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

