Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

NOMD opened at $26.37 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

