Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,410 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.78. 3,957,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,428. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

