Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $399.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE NOC opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

