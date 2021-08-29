Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMG shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NMG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 86,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,558. The company has a market capitalization of $242.17 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

