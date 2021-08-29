Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

