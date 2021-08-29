NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) versus The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Head to Head Review

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovoCure and The Beauty Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $494.37 million 28.25 $19.81 million $0.18 748.56 The Beauty Health N/A N/A -$38.91 million N/A N/A

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than The Beauty Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NovoCure and The Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 4 2 0 2.14 The Beauty Health 0 0 6 0 3.00

NovoCure currently has a consensus price target of $186.14, indicating a potential upside of 38.15%. The Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.74%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than The Beauty Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of The Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and The Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -0.84% -1.18% -0.50% The Beauty Health N/A N/A N/A

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems. The company also provides HydraFacial CONNECT platform, a three-level industry certification program that will advance aesthetic professionals' skills and give them recognition, respect, and rewards; and system surgical smoke evacuators that vacuums the plume created by laser and electrocautery treatments, such as hair removal, tattoo removal, erbium, and veterinary procedures. Its system surgical smoke evacuators are used by hospitals, plastic surgeons, cosmetic surgeons, OB/GYN, veterinarians, and others. In addition, it offers marketing support services. Its products are distributed worldwide through its sales network. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Signal Hill, California with a location in Long Beach, California.

