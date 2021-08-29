Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 287,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,396. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

In related news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $31,950.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,787,000 after buying an additional 152,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $714,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,857,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,960,000 after buying an additional 566,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

