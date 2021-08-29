Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NUVR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $115.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nuvera Communications has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

