NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NVR by 65.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NVR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the second quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at $10,777,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 22.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR traded up $36.24 on Friday, reaching $5,139.27. 10,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,539. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5,066.33. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,823.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

