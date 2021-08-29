O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. 4,279,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

