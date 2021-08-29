O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,803 shares of company stock valued at $29,948,804. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 602,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,484. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.