O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 880 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,984,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,130. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.04.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

