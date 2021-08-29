O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,901,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LANC traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.83. The company had a trading volume of 140,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.55. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $162.53 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

LANC has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

