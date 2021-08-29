O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.72. 622,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,265. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.