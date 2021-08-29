O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 239 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,907. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $91.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,175. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

