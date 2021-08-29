O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $201.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.70.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. Research analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

