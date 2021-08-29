O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $201.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.70.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. Research analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
O2Micro International Company Profile
O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.
