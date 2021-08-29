Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Gap Up to $20.85

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $21.57. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1,099 shares.

OMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $13,522,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,901,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

