ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $9,452.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009731 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00605736 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

