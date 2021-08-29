Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

ODFL stock opened at $289.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $292.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

